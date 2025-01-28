Manhunt Intensifies for Double Murder Suspect in Kerala
The police in Kerala have intensified their search for Chenthamara, accused of murdering an elderly woman and her son. The crime, allegedly motivated by personal vendetta, occurred on Monday. Local protests have erupted over perceived police negligence in the case, prompting a Youth Congress march.
- Country:
- India
The police in Kerala have ramped up efforts to capture Chenthamara, who is accused of killing a 72-year-old woman, Lakshmi, and her 53-year-old son, Sudhakaran, in broad daylight. The crime occurred in Pothundi, with reports suggesting Chenthamara harbored animosity towards the family.
Chenthamara, who was out on bail for a separate murder charge, allegedly fled to nearby hills after the incident. Police, now facing criticism for their response, have enlisted local help in the manhunt.
The Youth Congress led a protest against the police's handling of the case, which escalated into a confrontation when activists breached police barricades. Tensions eased after detained protesters were released.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tower Protest: A Grieving Brother's Cry for Justice
Madhya Pradesh's Efforts to Manage Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests
Protesting Teachers Demand Justice in Chhattisgarh
Drama at Dhananjay Deshmukh's Protest Over Beed Sarpanch Murder Investigation
Climate Activists Target Charles Darwin's Grave in Protest