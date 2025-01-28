Manhunt Intensifies for Double Murder Suspect in Kerala

The police in Kerala have ramped up efforts to capture Chenthamara, who is accused of killing a 72-year-old woman, Lakshmi, and her 53-year-old son, Sudhakaran, in broad daylight. The crime occurred in Pothundi, with reports suggesting Chenthamara harbored animosity towards the family.

Chenthamara, who was out on bail for a separate murder charge, allegedly fled to nearby hills after the incident. Police, now facing criticism for their response, have enlisted local help in the manhunt.

The Youth Congress led a protest against the police's handling of the case, which escalated into a confrontation when activists breached police barricades. Tensions eased after detained protesters were released.

(With inputs from agencies.)