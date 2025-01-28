Tragedy in Jammu: Three Arrested in Teen's Murder Case

In a tragic incident in Jammu, three individuals were apprehended in connection with the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy named Ajay Kumar. Authorities disclosed that the gruesome act was committed using a sharp-edged weapon.

Kumar, a bus conductor from Bhatyari village in Bishnah, was discovered dead near his residence at midnight on January 13. Police reports indicate that a prior altercation between Kumar and the accused might have led to the fatal incident.

The case was swiftly resolved with the arrests of Anmol Sharma, aged 24, Nikhil Sharma, aged 29, and Nishant Choudhary, aged 23, all hailing from Samba district. The suspects confessed to the crime, and police recovered two sharp-edged weapons along with a vehicle used during the offense.

