State's 'Zero Tolerance' on Illegal Citizenship: Minister

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, reaffirmed the state's 'zero tolerance' stance on illegal Bangladeshi nationals. This follows the suspension of two officials accused of issuing fraudulent birth certificates to Bangladeshis. BJP leader Kirti Somaiya highlighted these concerns, urging strict action against illegal documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, a stringent policy against illegal Bangladeshi residents underscores recent political discourse. State Minister for Home Yogesh Kadam emphasized 'zero tolerance' towards Bangladeshis illegally residing in India, underpinning the suspension of two officials.

The controversy stems from allegations of 3,977 fraudulent birth certificates issued in Malegaon, Nashik district. BJP leader Kirti Somaiya, in a social media statement, accused the officials of enabling Bangladeshi Rohingya with forged documentation to acquire citizenship.

Kadam, addressing the demands for revoking the suspension of the revenue officials involved, assured discussions are underway to resolve the issue, marking it as a significant concern for state governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

