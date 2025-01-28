State's 'Zero Tolerance' on Illegal Citizenship: Minister

In Maharashtra, a stringent policy against illegal Bangladeshi residents underscores recent political discourse. State Minister for Home Yogesh Kadam emphasized 'zero tolerance' towards Bangladeshis illegally residing in India, underpinning the suspension of two officials.

The controversy stems from allegations of 3,977 fraudulent birth certificates issued in Malegaon, Nashik district. BJP leader Kirti Somaiya, in a social media statement, accused the officials of enabling Bangladeshi Rohingya with forged documentation to acquire citizenship.

Kadam, addressing the demands for revoking the suspension of the revenue officials involved, assured discussions are underway to resolve the issue, marking it as a significant concern for state governance.

