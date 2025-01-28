Russia's Strategic Moves in Post-Assad Syria

A Russian government delegation has arrived in Damascus for the first time since Moscow's ally, President Bashar al-Assad, was overthrown, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

The delegation, set to engage in talks with Syria's new authorities, includes Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Alexander Lavrentiev, the Kremlin's special envoy for Syria.

Russia, which provided Assad refuge, is eager to secure its strategic military positions in Syria, specifically a naval base in Tartous and the Hmeimim air base near Latakia's port city.

(With inputs from agencies.)