Russia's Strategic Moves in Post-Assad Syria

Russia has sent a delegation to Damascus following the ousting of its ally, President Bashar al-Assad. The delegation, aimed at engaging with Syria's new leadership, includes key Russian diplomats. Moscow aims to maintain its naval and air bases in Tartous and Latakia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:04 IST
A Russian government delegation has arrived in Damascus for the first time since Moscow's ally, President Bashar al-Assad, was overthrown, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

The delegation, set to engage in talks with Syria's new authorities, includes Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Alexander Lavrentiev, the Kremlin's special envoy for Syria.

Russia, which provided Assad refuge, is eager to secure its strategic military positions in Syria, specifically a naval base in Tartous and the Hmeimim air base near Latakia's port city.

