Tensions Rise Over Trump's Panama Canal Claims

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by claiming that Panama's management of the Panama Canal violates U.S. neutrality agreements. Despite accusations of Chinese involvement, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino asserts the canal remains under national control. The dispute impacts Panama's debt ratings and strains U.S.-Panama relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:32 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump is stirring international waters by stating a desire to reclaim the Panama Canal, a crucial maritime route. He accuses Panama of breaking a neutrality pledge, falsely suggesting Chinese control, a claim rebuffed by both Panamanian and Chinese authorities.

The Panama Canal Authority, an independent agency of Panama, operates the canal, which is vital to U.S. shipping interests. The 82-kilometer waterway significantly reduces oceanic travel distances, playing a crucial role in the global shipping network, particularly for U.S. cargo.

Pandemonium over the canal has economic ripples, with Trump's statements affecting Panama’s credit ratings. Panamanian President Mulino stands firm on the canal's sovereignty. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to discuss immigration and economic ties on his upcoming Panama visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

