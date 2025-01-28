Tensions Rise Over Trump's Panama Canal Claims

U.S. President Donald Trump is stirring international waters by stating a desire to reclaim the Panama Canal, a crucial maritime route. He accuses Panama of breaking a neutrality pledge, falsely suggesting Chinese control, a claim rebuffed by both Panamanian and Chinese authorities.

The Panama Canal Authority, an independent agency of Panama, operates the canal, which is vital to U.S. shipping interests. The 82-kilometer waterway significantly reduces oceanic travel distances, playing a crucial role in the global shipping network, particularly for U.S. cargo.

Pandemonium over the canal has economic ripples, with Trump's statements affecting Panama’s credit ratings. Panamanian President Mulino stands firm on the canal's sovereignty. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to discuss immigration and economic ties on his upcoming Panama visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)