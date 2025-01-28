Left Menu

Court Grants Bail in Controversial Child Assault Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, citing completed investigations and prolonged detention. The judge observed the accused's socio-economic background and imposed conditions, while the prosecution opposed the bail, alleging multiple assaults.

Updated: 28-01-2025 17:51 IST
Court Grants Bail in Controversial Child Assault Case
In a contentious decision, a Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, emphasizing the completion of investigations and his extensive detainment since November 2024.

The ruling, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Colette Rashmi Kujur, considered the socio-economic context of the accused, who resides in a jhuggi and lacks substantial means. Despite the prosecution's objections, the defense argued that the case involved consensual relations.

To ensure compliance, the court mandated several conditions, including the accused refraining from contacting the victim or any associated witnesses, while releasing him on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and similar surety.

