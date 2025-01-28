Court Grants Bail in Controversial Child Assault Case

In a contentious decision, a Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor, emphasizing the completion of investigations and his extensive detainment since November 2024.

The ruling, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Colette Rashmi Kujur, considered the socio-economic context of the accused, who resides in a jhuggi and lacks substantial means. Despite the prosecution's objections, the defense argued that the case involved consensual relations.

To ensure compliance, the court mandated several conditions, including the accused refraining from contacting the victim or any associated witnesses, while releasing him on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and similar surety.

(With inputs from agencies.)