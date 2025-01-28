Left Menu

Lufthansa Faces Consumer Complaint in India

Lufthansa is investigating a directive from an Indian consumer forum to compensate an elderly couple for alleged service deficiencies during a 2023 round trip to Frankfurt. The Chennai Consumer Disputes Commission ordered Lufthansa to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 for legal costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jeffrey James, Head of Corporate Communications Asia Pacific for Lufthansa Group, stated they are aware of the issue and are investigating further, with no additional comments at this time.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai South, ordered the airline to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 for legal expenses to the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

