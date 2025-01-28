Lufthansa Faces Consumer Complaint in India
Lufthansa is investigating a directive from an Indian consumer forum to compensate an elderly couple for alleged service deficiencies during a 2023 round trip to Frankfurt. The Chennai Consumer Disputes Commission ordered Lufthansa to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation and Rs 5,000 for legal costs.
Lufthansa is looking into a consumer forum directive in India mandating compensation to an elderly couple. The directive is due to an alleged deficiency in service during the couple's round trip to Frankfurt in 2023.
Jeffrey James, Head of Corporate Communications Asia Pacific for Lufthansa Group, stated they are aware of the issue and are investigating further, with no additional comments at this time.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai South, ordered the airline to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 for legal expenses to the couple.
