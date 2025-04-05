High Court Scrutinizes 'Cryptic' Order in Land Compensation Case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has nullified a "cryptic" order related to a land compensation case, demanding a report on District Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma's professional conduct. Justice Agrawal highlighted shortcomings in the judge's interpretation of legal provisions, which impacted the case outcome.

Justice Vivek Agrawal from the High Court has asked a District Judge (Inspection) to scrutinize the files of Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma for the past five years across multiple postings. The inspection will determine if the judge had adhered to the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

The case involves Mangal Sharan of Godwali village, who challenged the exclusion of his house in compensation for land acquired for a railway project. Sharan's legal counsel, Nityanand Mishra, informed that the initial application was rejected, leading to a high court appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)