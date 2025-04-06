NGT Demands Compensation Details for Narela Factory Fire Victims

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an order compelling the north Delhi district magistrate to release comprehensive information on the compensation provided to the families of workers impacted by a devastating fire at a Narela factory last year.

The tragic incident unfolded on June 8, 2024, when a blaze erupted in a food processing unit within the Narela Industrial Area, claiming the lives of four workers and injuring several others.

Presided over by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, a bench directed that each deceased worker's family should receive Rs 10 lakh. The district magistrate, north, has been granted time to submit detailed affidavits, shedding light on the compensation distribution, with the case set for further hearing on August 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)