NGT Demands Compensation Details for Narela Factory Fire Victims

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the north Delhi district magistrate to report on compensation given to victims' families after a Narela factory fire. The incident, which occurred on June 8, 2024, resulted in four deaths and several injuries. The tribunal seeks details of the disbursement process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an order compelling the north Delhi district magistrate to release comprehensive information on the compensation provided to the families of workers impacted by a devastating fire at a Narela factory last year.

The tragic incident unfolded on June 8, 2024, when a blaze erupted in a food processing unit within the Narela Industrial Area, claiming the lives of four workers and injuring several others.

Presided over by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, a bench directed that each deceased worker's family should receive Rs 10 lakh. The district magistrate, north, has been granted time to submit detailed affidavits, shedding light on the compensation distribution, with the case set for further hearing on August 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

