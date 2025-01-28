Left Menu

Colombian Deportation Standoff Resolved Through Diplomatic Deal

The U.S. and Colombia resolved a diplomatic standoff regarding deportation flights and visa restrictions. Colombian President Gustavo Petro opposed U.S. deportation methods, leading to tariff threats from both sides. A deal was reached, seen as a diplomatic win for both nations, allowing deported individuals to return and easing visa tensions.

Updated: 28-01-2025 18:36 IST
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the first plane carrying Colombians deported from the United States touched down in Bogota. This arrival marks a resolution to a tense standoff between the Trump administration and the Colombian government.

Faced with economic calamity, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro successfully negotiated a last-minute deal with U.S. diplomats, preventing a situation that could have led to tariff impositions and further strained relations. The situation, initially ignited by Petro's strong opposition to deportation via U.S. military aircraft, saw the Trump administration threatening tariffs and visa bans.

After intense negotiations, both countries emerged with an agreement that is being hailed as a victory on each front. Consequently, visa appointments at the U.S. embassy were canceled for frustrated Colombians, reflecting the easing of previous restrictions.

