Danger Lurks on Frozen Chandra River: Superintendents' Warning to Tourists

The Himachal Pradesh Police have warned tourists and residents against walking on the frozen Chandra river in Lahaul and Spiti district. Despite previous advisories, individuals are risking their lives by venturing onto the ice. Police caution that violators face legal consequences due to the life-threatening risks involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Himachal Pradesh Police issued a stern warning on Tuesday to tourists and residents about the dangers of walking on the frozen Chandra river in the Lahaul and Spiti district. Ignoring the advice could lead to life-threatening situations if the ice breaks unexpectedly.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary noted that despite multiple advisories, tourists are still flocking to river sites from Koksar to Tandi for photos and videos, neglecting safety warnings about the low temperatures and frozen riverbanks. Those crossing the ice risk severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

This has become a pressing issue as temperatures rise, leading to melting ice and potential surges in water levels, further increasing the risk of drowning. The police emphasized proactive measures, as past incidents have resulted in fatalities in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

