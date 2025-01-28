Mysterious Multi-Lakh Heist Stirs Ballia

An audacious heist amounting to Rs 21 lakh was reported on Tuesday from a branch of Baroda UP Gramin Bank in Baria district, Ballia. The local police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh stated that the crime took place in Sanvara village, Rasra area. Preliminary investigations showed no forced entry, suggesting the involvement of insiders. The entry was made using keys in a methodical manner, raising suspicions of internal collusion.

With special teams led by top officials mobilized, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (North), the probe aims to uncover the truth behind this meticulously executed theft. Both manager and cashier held keys to the cash chest, and this has become a focal point for investigators.

