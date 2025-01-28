Left Menu

Mysterious Multi-Lakh Heist Stirs Ballia

A theft of Rs 21 lakh occurred at Baroda UP Gramin Bank in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect internal involvement, as no signs of forced entry were found. Investigations are ongoing, with three special teams formed for the case. The cash chest required two keys, held by staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:07 IST
  • India

An audacious heist amounting to Rs 21 lakh was reported on Tuesday from a branch of Baroda UP Gramin Bank in Baria district, Ballia. The local police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh stated that the crime took place in Sanvara village, Rasra area. Preliminary investigations showed no forced entry, suggesting the involvement of insiders. The entry was made using keys in a methodical manner, raising suspicions of internal collusion.

With special teams led by top officials mobilized, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (North), the probe aims to uncover the truth behind this meticulously executed theft. Both manager and cashier held keys to the cash chest, and this has become a focal point for investigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

