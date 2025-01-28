Arrests Made in Amritsar Grenade Case: Unveiling a Terrorist Network

In a significant development, the Punjab Police announced the arrest of two individuals allegedly linked to a grenade attack outside the Gumtala police post in Amritsar. The suspects, identified as Bagga Singh from Sirsa and Pushkaran Singh from Amritsar, were found to be operatives of US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian, and drug smuggler Sarwan Bhola.

The arrests came after police recovered a hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols with ammunition from their possession. Initial reports of a loud boom on January 9 nearby had been dismissed as a car radiator burst, but the incident was later claimed by Babbar Khalsa International as a terrorist act.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, highlighted ongoing investigations aimed at unraveling the complete terror module. The inquiry will focus on determining further connections, as Bagga Singh is related to Sarwan Bhola, a figure currently under scrutiny in a major heroin recovery case.

