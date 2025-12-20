Shockwaves in Taipei: Knife and Smoke Grenade Attacks Stun City

In a chilling sequence of events, Taiwan was rocked by a series of violent attacks, resulting in three fatalities and 11 injuries. The incidents unfolded in the capital, Taipei, where the suspect, Chang Wen, utilized knives and smoke grenades in a planned assault.

Authorities have expressed shock at the attacks, given Taiwan's reputation for minimal violent crime. The suspect, aged 27, initiated his violent spree by igniting fires at several locations before carrying out a knife attack near the Taipei Main metro station. Following these incidents, he retreated to a department store, leading to further casualties.

The Taiwan National Police Agency reported that the suspect fell from the store's building and died, concluding his deadly rampage. In response, security efforts have been intensified at public gatherings, including the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration anticipated to draw large crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)