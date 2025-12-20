Left Menu

Shockwaves in Taipei: Knife and Smoke Grenade Attacks Stun City

A violent spree in Taipei involving knife and smoke grenade attacks resulted in three deaths and 11 injuries. The suspect, Chang Wen, set fires and executed planned assaults across the city before falling to his death, prompting increased security measures in Taiwan known for low crime rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-12-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a chilling sequence of events, Taiwan was rocked by a series of violent attacks, resulting in three fatalities and 11 injuries. The incidents unfolded in the capital, Taipei, where the suspect, Chang Wen, utilized knives and smoke grenades in a planned assault.

Authorities have expressed shock at the attacks, given Taiwan's reputation for minimal violent crime. The suspect, aged 27, initiated his violent spree by igniting fires at several locations before carrying out a knife attack near the Taipei Main metro station. Following these incidents, he retreated to a department store, leading to further casualties.

The Taiwan National Police Agency reported that the suspect fell from the store's building and died, concluding his deadly rampage. In response, security efforts have been intensified at public gatherings, including the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration anticipated to draw large crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

