CSIR-IITR Launches Innovations and Sets Vision for a Toxin-Free India by 2047

Marking its 60th anniversary, the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR) celebrated its remarkable journey of scientific achievements and unveiled new initiatives at a grand event addressed by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology; Earth Sciences, and other departments. The Minister praised the institute’s pivotal role in public health and environmental safety, recognizing it as a unique institution in India and among a select few globally.

Dr. Jitendra Singh commended the institute's timely investigation of the mysterious disease in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, and emphasized its critical role in addressing pressing public health challenges. The Minister set an ambitious goal for CSIR-IITR to expand its reach, aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat to ensure a toxin-free India by 2047.

Highlighting its support for startups and MSMEs, the Minister showcased CSIR-IITR’s collaboration through initiatives like the DSIR-CRTDH Environmental Monitoring Hub and BIRAC-BioNEST, which have supported over 30 startups and 55 MSMEs. These efforts promote innovation in environmental monitoring, pollution control, and biotechnology.

New Facilities and Innovations

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Dr. Singh inaugurated several new facilities at CSIR-IITR, enhancing its research capabilities:

Diamond Jubilee Arches and Diamond Jubilee Block.

NaMo-ATAL Facility and VV Sansa, an advanced reference material hub.

Third-Floor TDIC, a hub for the BioNEST initiative.

Key innovations unveiled during the event include:

Apatkaleen AHAAR: A shelf-stable, high-nutrition food for disaster relief. NFit: Nutritious tablets designed for endurance and cognitive performance, suitable for extreme environments like space. MIL-FiT: Millet-enriched all-in-one tablets for trekkers and remote workers. SenzSCAn: A portable, cost-effective diagnostic tool for sickle cell anaemia detection.

In addition, major technology transfers—VV Sansa’s TT and Oneer—were formalized, showcasing the institute’s commitment to translational research.

Outreach and Skill Development

Dr. Singh emphasized the need for greater visibility of CSIR-IITR’s contributions. He urged modern outreach strategies, including social media, to connect with stakeholders and the public. The institute’s efforts in promoting scientific temper among students through Jigyasa programs and skill development initiatives were also praised.

The event witnessed the launch of several initiatives:

WARMEST and EARTH-25 Conferences, focusing on environmental and health research collaborations.

Diamond Jubilee Internship Program to nurture young talent.

E-PARAM, promoting digital transformation and skill development.

Pioneering Legacy and Vision

Dr. Singh highlighted CSIR-IITR’s evolution over six decades, from focusing on industrial toxicology to addressing contemporary issues like environmental hazards, food safety, and public health crises. The institute’s contributions during national emergencies, such as the Odisha cyclone and epidemic dropsy outbreak, were celebrated.

The Minister lauded its development of affordable, accessible tools, such as strip-based tests for food adulteration and on-field kits for haemoglobin content and sickle cell anaemia detection. These innovations directly benefit citizens, ensuring healthcare accessibility for underserved regions.

Commitment to Public Health

Dr. Singh acknowledged CSIR-IITR as the only CSIR lab with both NABL accreditation and GLP certification, underscoring its adherence to international quality standards. He called for greater synergy between CSIR-IITR and institutions like IITs and medical research centers to foster holistic innovation.

The Minister’s address reinforced the institute’s critical role in safeguarding public health as a cornerstone of India’s developmental goals. By focusing on reducing toxins—both chemical and social—CSIR-IITR aims to contribute to a healthier and more prosperous India by its centenary in 2047.

This milestone celebration underscores CSIR-IITR’s commitment to scientific excellence and its vision to lead India toward a toxin-free, inclusive future.