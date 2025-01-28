Grisly Crime: Ex-Serviceman's 'Rarest of Rare' Act

An ex-serviceman, identified as P Gurumurthy, has been detained for allegedly committing a heinous crime involving the murder of his wife. The accused reportedly dismembered her body, crushed her bones into powder, and disposed of the remains in a toilet, police authorities revealed following his arrest.

Rachakonda Commissioner Sudheer Babu detailed the grisly act, labeling it as 'rarest of rare' and 'barbaric.' Gurumurthy, employed as a security guard, confessed to killing his wife, Madhavi, after an argument. He allegedly planned the murder by leaving their children at a relative's place before attacking his wife in their home.

As the crime unfolded, the accused allegedly boiled dismembered body parts, burnt them, and disposed of the remains by crushing the bones into powder which he flushed down a toilet. The chilling details have shocked the community and prompted an accelerated police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)