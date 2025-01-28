Left Menu

Transgender Service Members Sue Trump for Equality

Transgender rights advocacy groups are set to file a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's executive order that targeted transgender service members. The lawsuit, led by GLAD Law and NCLR, argues that the order violates U.S. constitutional equality guarantees. Critics highlight challenges and uncertainties facing transgender troops in the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:40 IST
Transgender Service Members Sue Trump for Equality

Transgender rights advocacy groups are gearing up to file a groundbreaking lawsuit against former U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order targeting transgender service members. The suit, filed by GLAD Law and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), marks the first legal challenge to a main plank of Trump's conservative Pentagon strategy.

The order, signed by Trump, claimed that 'gender identity' expressions different from birth sex don't meet military standards. It bans 'invented' pronouns in the military, leaving questions about current transgender service members' status. Critics, including rights groups and Democratic lawmakers, denounce it as discriminatory.

The advocacy groups argue Trump's order violates constitutional equality guarantees. Senator Andy Kim criticized the order as disrespectful to transgender service member contributions. The military, with around 1.3 million active-duty personnel, includes a contested number of transgender members. Trump's 2017 ban highlighted cost concerns, which President Biden reversed in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025