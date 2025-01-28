Left Menu

Politicians Clash Over 'Poisoned' Yamuna Water Allegations

The Congress has challenged AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's claim that Haryana is sending 'poisoned' water to Delhi, demanding a probe by the election commission. Sandeep Dikshit also raised the issue with Delhi's Lt Governor. AAP criticized Congress for allegedly siding with BJP on this matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy over the alleged 'poisoning' of Yamuna water escalated as Congress approached the chief election commissioner on Tuesday, challenging AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's incendiary statements. The opposition party accused Kejriwal of spreading rumors during the election campaign and called for a probe.

Sandeep Dikshit, a Congress leader, urged action from Lt Governor VK Saxena against Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi. He labeled the allegations of 'genocide' as dangerous and unfounded, citing no evidence even as election tensions rise in Delhi.

Amid the disputes, AAP defended Kejriwal's vigilance, claiming a tragedy was prevented, while criticizing Congress for its perceived alliance with BJP, as political blame games continue over water contamination concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

