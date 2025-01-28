Fadnavis Warns Against Campus Anarchy in Vidarbha

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has issued a warning about certain forces working to instigate anarchy on college campuses, thereby weakening young people's confidence in constitutional bodies. He delivered these remarks at the 53rd Vidarbha Prant convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an organization linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Fadnavis expressed concern that university campuses are being targeted as hotbeds for creating disorder, with efforts underway to erode trust in the nation's institutions. He pointed out that these anarchistic elements are misleading the youth by suggesting they cannot obtain justice from existing structures.

The chief minister clarified that while a rebellious spirit is common among the youth, it is crucial that it is guided in the right direction. Emphasizing the decline in Maoist and Naxal ideologies due to government efforts, he highlighted the importance of restoring faith in constitutional institutions while countering harmful ideologies. Fadnavis advocated for the new National Education Policy, which aims to instill Indian values, contrasting it with the colonial education systems of the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)