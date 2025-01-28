Delhi Police Crackdown: Trio Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 90 Lakh
Delhi Police arrested three drug peddlers from Jammu, recovering 180 gm of heroin valued at Rs 90 lakh. The trio, apprehended on January 25, was found distributing heroin in Delhi-NCR. The heroin was sourced from Amritsar, and efforts to trace the supplier are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals involved in drug peddling, recovering 180 gm of heroin valued at Rs 90 lakh. The arrests represent a major blow to the heroin distribution network targeting the Delhi-NCR region.
The three accused, identified as Asher (28), Brettlee Bhatti (23), and Aman (24), hail from Jammu. They were taken into custody on January 25 following a tip-off about their illicit activities, police confirmed in an official statement.
The operation, which led to the substantial drug haul, was a result of coordinated efforts by law enforcement. The arrested peddlers admitted to sourcing the heroin from Amritsar, with further investigations underway to identify and apprehend their supplier, the police added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi-NCR Breathes a Sigh of Relief as Air Quality Curbs Lifted
Delhi-NCR's Land Boom: Unveiling 420 Acres of Opportunity
Centre invokes curbs under GRAP stage 4 in Delhi-NCR amid deteriorating air quality: Order.
Cunning ATM Fraudsters Nabbed in Delhi-NCR
Baicells Under Scrutiny: National Security Concerns Loom Over Chinese Telecom Supplier