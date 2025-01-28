Delhi Police Crackdown: Trio Arrested with Heroin Worth Rs 90 Lakh

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals involved in drug peddling, recovering 180 gm of heroin valued at Rs 90 lakh. The arrests represent a major blow to the heroin distribution network targeting the Delhi-NCR region.

The three accused, identified as Asher (28), Brettlee Bhatti (23), and Aman (24), hail from Jammu. They were taken into custody on January 25 following a tip-off about their illicit activities, police confirmed in an official statement.

The operation, which led to the substantial drug haul, was a result of coordinated efforts by law enforcement. The arrested peddlers admitted to sourcing the heroin from Amritsar, with further investigations underway to identify and apprehend their supplier, the police added.

