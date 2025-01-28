Global Freeze: US Aid Shutdown's Ripple Effect

The Trump administration's decision to pause almost all foreign aid has led to the suspension of US-funded programs globally, raising significant concerns for countries relying heavily on such support. The 90-day freeze impacts security funding for allies like Ukraine, with only critical food and military programs to Israel and Egypt exempted.

This halt affects key regions, where American aid has long been instrumental in stabilizing economies and relationships. From Liberia's school meals to Ukraine's veteran crisis hotline, the freeze threatens projects vital to the well-being of local communities. Prominent aid organizations, such as Oxfam America, voice the existential threat posed by this suspension.

Republicans argue that funds should prioritize domestic needs, despite criticism of abandoning long-standing international commitments. Meanwhile, experts urge Europe to compensate for the potential shortfall, especially in Ukraine, as the US reevaluates its foreign assistance strategy amid geopolitical tensions and China's growing influence worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)