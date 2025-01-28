Empowering Rural India: Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats Initiative
The Panchayati Raj Ministry, partnering with UNFPA India, is hosting a three-day National Level Training Workshop for Master Trainers on Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats. The initiative, involving 15 states, aims to develop model women-friendly panchayats, focusing on gender equality, safety, and local governance. Officials seek tangible outcomes at the grassroots.
The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in partnership with UNFPA India, is rolling out a three-day National Level Training Workshop aimed at empowering women-friendly governance at the grassroots level. Scheduled from January 29 to 31, 2025, this initiative involves Master Trainers from 15 states and union territories.
The workshop, part of the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, will engage around 100 master trainers from various State Institutes of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. The focus is on generating exemplary women-friendly gram panchayats in each district, with training subjects ranging from gender sensitization to gender-inclusive development plans.
This program aligns with the Ministry's broader objective to localize Sustainable Development Goals, particularly emphasizing gender equality. By involving elected representatives in comprehensive training, the Ministry seeks to embed these values within the rural development framework across India.
