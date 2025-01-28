Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats Initiative

The Panchayati Raj Ministry, partnering with UNFPA India, is hosting a three-day National Level Training Workshop for Master Trainers on Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats. The initiative, involving 15 states, aims to develop model women-friendly panchayats, focusing on gender equality, safety, and local governance. Officials seek tangible outcomes at the grassroots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:01 IST
Empowering Rural India: Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj, in partnership with UNFPA India, is rolling out a three-day National Level Training Workshop aimed at empowering women-friendly governance at the grassroots level. Scheduled from January 29 to 31, 2025, this initiative involves Master Trainers from 15 states and union territories.

The workshop, part of the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, will engage around 100 master trainers from various State Institutes of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. The focus is on generating exemplary women-friendly gram panchayats in each district, with training subjects ranging from gender sensitization to gender-inclusive development plans.

This program aligns with the Ministry's broader objective to localize Sustainable Development Goals, particularly emphasizing gender equality. By involving elected representatives in comprehensive training, the Ministry seeks to embed these values within the rural development framework across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025