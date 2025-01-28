Top Police Official Reviews Security in Reasi and Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, took stock of operational preparedness in the Reasi and Ramban districts on Tuesday, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Joined by Additional Director General of Police for Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, and other top officers, Prabhat assessed forward operating bases for their ability to meet security challenges.

The visit was aimed at bolstering security measures in the strategically significant area. The DGP emphasized coordination and resource optimization while interacting with security personnel, including engaging Special Operations Group members on future strategies.

