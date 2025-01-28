Left Menu

Top Police Official Reviews Security in Reasi and Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, reviewed security operations in Reasi and Ramban. Accompanied by top officials, Prabhat inspected readiness at forward bases. The visit aimed to enhance security strategies in the strategically important hilly region, stressing coordination and efficient resource use among security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamkandorna | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:11 IST
Top Police Official Reviews Security in Reasi and Ramban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, took stock of operational preparedness in the Reasi and Ramban districts on Tuesday, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.

Joined by Additional Director General of Police for Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, and other top officers, Prabhat assessed forward operating bases for their ability to meet security challenges.

The visit was aimed at bolstering security measures in the strategically significant area. The DGP emphasized coordination and resource optimization while interacting with security personnel, including engaging Special Operations Group members on future strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025