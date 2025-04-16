Bengal BJP's Demands for Justice: Majumdar Meets DGP Amidst Murshidabad Violence Concerns

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar met DGP Rajeev Kumar to discuss the plight of violence-displaced residents in Murshidabad. After the meeting, Majumdar criticized the state police's response and demanded strong measures for victims' safety.

Despite a patient hearing, Majumdar found the DGP's assurances lacking. The discussion included pleas for a permanent BSF camp in Dhulian and highlighted the fear persisting among displaced women. The violence, erupting from an anti-Waqf Act protest, saw police overwhelmed in initial confrontations.

Majumdar called for CM Mamata Banerjee's resignation and demanded compensation for damaged properties, including religious sites. The BJP intends to take victims to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose, emphasizing their commitment to justice for affected families.

