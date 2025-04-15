Uttar Pradesh's DGP Conundrum: The Continuity of Acting Chiefs

In a biting critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its recurring pattern of appointing acting Director Generals of Police (DGP), all bearing the surname 'Singh'. This follows the upcoming retirement of the current acting DGP, Prashant Kumar, next month.

In a press conference held at the SP headquarters, Yadav voiced skepticism about the delay in appointing a full-time DGP since the removal of Mukul Goel in May 2022. The trend, he implied, echoes a strange consistency and transparency failure from the government.

Yadav further speculated that the enduring issue of temporary appointments may stem from conflicts between Delhi and Lucknow or possibly an unspoken alliance between governmental factions and criminal elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)