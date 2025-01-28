Left Menu

U.S. Embassy Evacuation Amid Congo Unrest

U.S. State Department has ordered the evacuation of its embassy staff from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, following riots targeting embassies. The riots were sparked by protests over a rebel offensive in the eastern provinces. The staff are expected to leave the capital by Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:42 IST
The United States has initiated the evacuation of its embassy staff from the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, in response to violent unrest. The decision follows orders from the U.S. State Department.

The protests erupted due to a rebel offensive in the country's eastern provinces, leading to the storming of several embassies on Tuesday. Two sources have confirmed this information, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Staff members at the U.S. embassy are scheduled to depart the capital by Wednesday, signaling a quick response to the escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

