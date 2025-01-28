U.S. Embassy Evacuation Amid Congo Unrest

The United States has initiated the evacuation of its embassy staff from the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, in response to violent unrest. The decision follows orders from the U.S. State Department.

The protests erupted due to a rebel offensive in the country's eastern provinces, leading to the storming of several embassies on Tuesday. Two sources have confirmed this information, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Staff members at the U.S. embassy are scheduled to depart the capital by Wednesday, signaling a quick response to the escalating tensions.

