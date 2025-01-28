Tension Escalates as M23 Rebels Seize Goma Amid Humanitarian Crisis

In a dramatic turn of events, M23 rebels, allegedly supported by Rwanda, have taken control of Goma, eastern Congo's largest city. This development has led to widespread violence, looting, and an alarming humanitarian crisis, with hospitals overwhelmed by casualties. UN officials report a worrying increase in gender-based violence and property looting.

The city of Goma, a key regional trade and humanitarian hub, faces devastation amid ongoing conflict. The humanitarian situation is exacerbated by blocked key roads, power outages, and an unusable airport. Thousands flee to neighboring Rwanda, highlighting the growing crisis as international communities urge condemnation of Rwanda's involvement.

With fears of regional warfare mounting, peace efforts led by Kenya face challenges. Congolese and Rwandan leaders have struggled to maintain dialogue, risking wider confrontation if tensions persist. The global community watches closely, hoping diplomatic interventions can prevent further escalation in one of Africa's longest-running conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)