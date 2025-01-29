Left Menu

Political Clash: Firearms and Fury in Khanpur

A local court sent four supporters of ex-BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Champion himself, to judicial custody for alleged firearm attack on MLA Umesh Kumar's office. Tensions rose as supporters protested biased actions, but a planned protest was postponed after appeals from political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 29-01-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 00:03 IST
A local court has remanded four supporters of former BJP MLA from Khanpur, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, to 14 days in judicial custody. They allegedly fired shots at the office of sitting MLA Umesh Kumar.

Champion himself was arraigned on Monday, following the Sunday incident where his group allegedly attacked Kumar's office with a pistol in broad daylight. A controversial video shows Kumar in a retaliatory pursuit towards Champion's house.

Despite high tensions, a proposed protest gathering by Gujjars was cancelled after pleas from political leaders. Bail was granted to Kumar and four of his supporters, suggesting divisions remain sharp amid accusations of biased action.

