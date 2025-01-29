Aid Work Halted: U.S. Foreign Aid Freeze Impacts Ethiopian Refugee Camps

The Trump administration has enacted a freeze on U.S. foreign aid, impacting a vital program run by Action Against Hunger aimed at helping malnourished children in Ethiopian refugee camps. According to sources, this directive comes from the State Department, which issued a stop-work order last Friday.

In the wake of President Donald Trump's America First policy, the administration is reviewing all foreign assistance to ensure alignment with its priorities. Exemptions are made only for emergency food aid and for officials returning to duty. This freeze endangers aid to 400,000 individuals in the Gambella camps.

The State Department has mandated a full stop on projects financed by its grants, forcing Action Against Hunger to prepare for the closure of their therapeutic feeding centers. As the world's leading donor, the U.S. pause on aid creates uncertainty for such humanitarian efforts globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)