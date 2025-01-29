Left Menu

Trump's Swift Policy Shifts: An Executive Order Blitz

Donald Trump's presidency saw the rapid signing of over 300 executive orders affecting immigration, federal workforce size, energy, and military policies. Key actions included a national emergency at the border, reinstating the Mexico City Policy, suspending federal grants, and withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement, sparking widespread legal challenges and political debate.

Updated: 29-01-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 02:39 IST
Trump

In a flurry of actions since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has radically shifted policies with over 300 executive orders. This move has quickly shaped domestic and international landscapes, fulfilling a range of his campaign pledges.

From declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border to implementing a controversial asylum ban and reinstating the Mexico City Policy, Trump's directives have targeted immigration and abortion with considerable force. Meanwhile, his orders to end diversity programs, freeze federal hiring, and withdraw from global initiatives, such as the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization, have drawn heated criticism and sparked lawsuits.

Trump's legislative blitz continues to ignite debates, revealing deep-seated political divides and prompting urgent responses from legal and advocacy groups across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

