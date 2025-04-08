U.S. General Advocates Steady Military Presence in Europe

U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, the top-ranking general in Europe, has advised that the United States should maintain its current military presence on the continent. He emphasized the importance of retaining the existing force posture during a hearing with U.S. lawmakers.

General Cavoli's testimony underscored the strategic necessity of sustaining U.S. troops in Europe to ensure regional stability and combat readiness. This stance comes amidst ongoing global geopolitical tensions that could influence military strategies.

The general's recommendations align with broader defense strategies aimed at reinforcing U.S. commitments to allies and deterring potential adversaries in the region.

