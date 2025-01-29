Russia and Syria are poised for subsequent discussions concerning the status of Russian military bases within Syrian territory, according to late reports from Russian news outlets.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov informed journalists post-discussion with Syrian officials that the issue at hand calls for further negotiations, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the military presence.

It marks Bogdanov's first visit to Damascus since President Bashar al-Assad, a Russian ally, was unseated. As of now, no alterations to the Russian military bases in Syria have been reported.

