Russia-Syria Talks: Military Bases Under Negotiation

Russia and Syria are set to hold further discussions about Russian military bases in Syria. Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov stated that additional talks are necessary. The meeting in Damascus involved Russian officials exploring the future of Russia's military presence, with no changes reported so far.

Russia and Syria are poised for subsequent discussions concerning the status of Russian military bases within Syrian territory, according to late reports from Russian news outlets.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov informed journalists post-discussion with Syrian officials that the issue at hand calls for further negotiations, underscoring the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the military presence.

It marks Bogdanov's first visit to Damascus since President Bashar al-Assad, a Russian ally, was unseated. As of now, no alterations to the Russian military bases in Syria have been reported.

