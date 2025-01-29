Federal Aid Freeze Partially Blocked by U.S. Judge

A U.S. judge has temporarily halted part of the Trump administration's directive that aimed to pause federal loans and grants, handing a victory to advocacy groups opposed to the measure. The decision, delivered by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, prevents the administration from stopping funds that were already set to be distributed.

The ruling is meant to maintain the current conditions but does not stop the administration from freezing funds for new programs or resuming those that have already ended. Judge AliKhan has scheduled another hearing to review the decision early next week.

Several organizations, including the National Council of Nonprofits and the American Public Health Association, challenged the directive in court, arguing the Office of Management and Budget lacked the authority for such sweeping measures. They claimed the directive infringes on recipients' rights under the First Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)