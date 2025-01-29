Left Menu

Federal Aid Freeze Partially Blocked by U.S. Judge

A U.S. judge temporarily halted part of a Trump administration directive to pause federal financial aid. Advocacy groups argued it was harmful, and the judge halted blocking of pre-approved funds until February 3. The directive faced legal challenges questioning its authority and First Amendment implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:49 IST
Federal Aid Freeze Partially Blocked by U.S. Judge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has temporarily halted part of the Trump administration's directive that aimed to pause federal loans and grants, handing a victory to advocacy groups opposed to the measure. The decision, delivered by U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan, prevents the administration from stopping funds that were already set to be distributed.

The ruling is meant to maintain the current conditions but does not stop the administration from freezing funds for new programs or resuming those that have already ended. Judge AliKhan has scheduled another hearing to review the decision early next week.

Several organizations, including the National Council of Nonprofits and the American Public Health Association, challenged the directive in court, arguing the Office of Management and Budget lacked the authority for such sweeping measures. They claimed the directive infringes on recipients' rights under the First Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025