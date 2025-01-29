Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has called on the United Nations Security Council to consider measures to halt the latest offensive by Rwandan troops and M23 rebels in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This appeal comes amid an escalating conflict, prompting Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea to urge immediate action, although specifics remain undisclosed.

Shea emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire, urging Rwanda to pull its troops from the DRC and advocating for renewed negotiations for a sustainable, peaceful resolution. The situation intensified when M23 rebels entered Goma, marking the most severe escalation in over a decade.

Amid mutual accusations between Congo and Rwanda, the Congolese Foreign Minister called for targeted sanctions on Rwandan leaders and an arms embargo. Meanwhile, the U.N. Secretary-General engaged with both nations' presidents to discuss the deteriorating situation, which has already claimed the lives of several U.N. peacekeepers.

(With inputs from agencies.)