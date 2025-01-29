Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India resulted in more than seven deaths and around 10 injuries. The incident occurred during the most auspicious day of the Hindu festival as millions gathered for a holy dip at the confluence of three rivers in Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:15 IST
Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India claimed the lives of over seven people and injured around 10, officials reported. The religious gathering in Prayagraj saw tens of millions of devotees converging for a holy dip on the festival's most auspicious day.

The chaotic scene was captured via drone footage, revealing the masses shoulder to shoulder at the riverbanks. Following the stampede, distressing images emerged of bodies on stretchers and panic-stricken people amidst abandoned belongings. Emergency services, including numerous ambulances, rushed to the scene in response.

The unprecedented gathering had been anticipated to reach record numbers, driven by the rare celestial alignment. Authorities implemented various measures, including security enhancements and crowd management software, to handle the influx of participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025