Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India claimed the lives of over seven people and injured around 10, officials reported. The religious gathering in Prayagraj saw tens of millions of devotees converging for a holy dip on the festival's most auspicious day.

The chaotic scene was captured via drone footage, revealing the masses shoulder to shoulder at the riverbanks. Following the stampede, distressing images emerged of bodies on stretchers and panic-stricken people amidst abandoned belongings. Emergency services, including numerous ambulances, rushed to the scene in response.

The unprecedented gathering had been anticipated to reach record numbers, driven by the rare celestial alignment. Authorities implemented various measures, including security enhancements and crowd management software, to handle the influx of participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)