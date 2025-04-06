Religious Gathering Sparks Controversy in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

The Rajasthan forest department has accused ten individuals, including a temple priest, of violating reserve rules by organizing a late-night religious gathering in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. This incident, which has sparked significant concern among officials, allegedly took place beyond the allowed visitor hours.

Himanshu Sharma, the priest of the historic Trinetra Ganesh temple, reportedly invited family and friends for a 'bhajan kirtan' to celebrate his son's birthday, defying the stipulated timing for temple visits. Anoop KR, the chief conservator of forests, confirmed that this gathering not only breached regulations but also jeopardized the safety of wildlife in the area.

A total of twelve vehicles, used to facilitate the gathering, were seized, and their owners fined Rs 25,000 each. The ongoing investigation has prompted Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena to demand a probe by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and action against any involved forest officials. This incident underscores the tension between tradition and conservation in protected areas.

