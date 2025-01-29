Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa Family Faces Political Legal Battles

Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been indicted in the Colombo High Court for alleged misappropriation of funds from an Indian investment deal dating back to before 2015. Previously arrested in 2016, Namal is accused of redirecting 70 million Sri Lankan rupees from the Krish hotel project to develop rugby, a sport in which he once represented Sri Lanka internationally.

The Krish hotel project, located in Colombo's commercial hub, was left unfinished and has recently been flagged for its potential threat to public safety. Police questioned Namal following a revival of the case under the current National People's Power government. Days after, his brother Yoshitha faced similar legal challenges but was released on bail.

Namal denounced the charges via social media, suggesting a political vendetta against the Rajapaksa family. Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa grapples with governmental pressure for benefiting from state resources unlawfully. He has appealed to the Supreme Court to retain his security detail, as opposition figures argue in favor of his rights to presidential retirement benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)