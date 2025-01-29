Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa Family Faces Political Legal Battles

Namal Rajapaksa, former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son, has been indicted for allegedly misappropriating funds from an Indian investment. Arrested in 2016 for misuse of funds from the Krish hotel project, his legal woes have resurfaced under the current government. The Rajapaksa family claims political persecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:25 IST
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa Family Faces Political Legal Battles
Namal Rajapaksa
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been indicted in the Colombo High Court for alleged misappropriation of funds from an Indian investment deal dating back to before 2015. Previously arrested in 2016, Namal is accused of redirecting 70 million Sri Lankan rupees from the Krish hotel project to develop rugby, a sport in which he once represented Sri Lanka internationally.

The Krish hotel project, located in Colombo's commercial hub, was left unfinished and has recently been flagged for its potential threat to public safety. Police questioned Namal following a revival of the case under the current National People's Power government. Days after, his brother Yoshitha faced similar legal challenges but was released on bail.

Namal denounced the charges via social media, suggesting a political vendetta against the Rajapaksa family. Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa grapples with governmental pressure for benefiting from state resources unlawfully. He has appealed to the Supreme Court to retain his security detail, as opposition figures argue in favor of his rights to presidential retirement benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025