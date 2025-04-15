Federal Funds Freeze: Harvard vs. White House

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday a suspension of approximately $2.3 billion in federal funding to Harvard University. This move responds to Harvard's challenge against White House directives, which included calls to terminate the university's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The freeze encompasses $2.2 billion in grants and an additional $60 million in contract value, as specified by a department task force focused on combating antisemitism. The task force criticized Harvard's stance, citing it as indicative of an 'entitlement mindset' that expects federal investment without a commitment to adhering to civil rights regulations.

The Department underscored the responsibility incumbent upon prestigious educational institutions to align with civil rights laws when they benefit from federal funds, highlighting a growing tension between institutional policies and federal expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)