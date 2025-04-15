Left Menu

Federal Funds Freeze: Harvard vs. White House

The U.S. Department of Education halted around $2.3 billion in federal funding to Harvard University. This action follows the university's refusal to comply with White House demands to shut down its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. The Department criticized Harvard for not upholding civil rights responsibilities tied to federal funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 05:33 IST
Federal Funds Freeze: Harvard vs. White House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Monday a suspension of approximately $2.3 billion in federal funding to Harvard University. This move responds to Harvard's challenge against White House directives, which included calls to terminate the university's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

The freeze encompasses $2.2 billion in grants and an additional $60 million in contract value, as specified by a department task force focused on combating antisemitism. The task force criticized Harvard's stance, citing it as indicative of an 'entitlement mindset' that expects federal investment without a commitment to adhering to civil rights regulations.

The Department underscored the responsibility incumbent upon prestigious educational institutions to align with civil rights laws when they benefit from federal funds, highlighting a growing tension between institutional policies and federal expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025