Left Menu

Bangladeshi National in Custody for Stabbing Bollywood Actor

A Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam, arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was placed in 14-day judicial custody. The Bandra magistrate denied further police custody, as the investigation seemed complete. Islam was detained after allegedly committing the attack at Khan's Bandra apartment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:03 IST
Bangladeshi National in Custody for Stabbing Bollywood Actor
Saif Ali Khan Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was placed in 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The Bandra magistrate court noted that there was no new evidence warranting an extension of police custody.

The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, appeared in court following the end of his police custody. Though police requested additional custody for further inquiry, the court determined the investigation was effectively complete.

Islam, who allegedly attacked Khan in his Bandra apartment, reportedly entered India illegally, assuming the name 'Bijoy Das.' Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery following the January 16 stabbing and was recently discharged from the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025