Bangladeshi National in Custody for Stabbing Bollywood Actor
A Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam, arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was placed in 14-day judicial custody. The Bandra magistrate denied further police custody, as the investigation seemed complete. Islam was detained after allegedly committing the attack at Khan's Bandra apartment.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was placed in 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The Bandra magistrate court noted that there was no new evidence warranting an extension of police custody.
The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam, appeared in court following the end of his police custody. Though police requested additional custody for further inquiry, the court determined the investigation was effectively complete.
Islam, who allegedly attacked Khan in his Bandra apartment, reportedly entered India illegally, assuming the name 'Bijoy Das.' Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery following the January 16 stabbing and was recently discharged from the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
