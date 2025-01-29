Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

The Ukrainian military announced a drone strike on an oil refinery in Kstovo, Russia, resulting in a massive fire. The refinery, located in the Nizhny Novgorod region, experienced significant damage, the extent of which is currently being evaluated by Ukrainian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:01 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Refinery
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military confirmed on Wednesday that an overnight drone attack targeted an oil refinery in Kstovo city, within Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. The strike set off a large fire at the facility.

Officials from Ukraine reported that they are in the process of assessing the full scale of damage incurred during the incident. The attack marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

While details remain sparse, the impact of the strike on local operations and broader geopolitical implications are anticipated to emerge more clearly in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025