Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

The Ukrainian military confirmed on Wednesday that an overnight drone attack targeted an oil refinery in Kstovo city, within Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. The strike set off a large fire at the facility.

Officials from Ukraine reported that they are in the process of assessing the full scale of damage incurred during the incident. The attack marks a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

While details remain sparse, the impact of the strike on local operations and broader geopolitical implications are anticipated to emerge more clearly in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)