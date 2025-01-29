Left Menu

Bangladesh-India Border Dynamics: Unequal Agreements and Border Security Concerns

Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Bangladesh interim government's Home Affairs Adviser, announced discussions on 'unequal agreements' with India made under Sheikh Hasina's regime. The upcoming border conference will address drug smuggling, border killings, and water resources management, aiming for mutual consent on border activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:04 IST
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh interim government's Home Affairs Adviser, Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, has announced that negotiations on previously 'unequal agreements' with India will take center stage at the forthcoming border conference. Highlighting contentious issues, Chowdhury criticized Indian nationals for drug production and smuggling into Bangladesh.

During the press conference, concerns about unauthorized activities within 150 yards of the border were raised. Chowdhury emphasized the necessity of bilateral consent for developments such as construction projects near the border, aiming to ensure future compliance.

The conference also promises to tackle topics such as alleged border killings and citizen detentions, along with the smuggling of illegal drugs, weapons, and ensuring fair river water distribution between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

