Bombay High Court Grants Bail in Govind Pansare Case: A Breakthrough in Long Incarceration Case
The Bombay High Court granted bail to six accused in the murder case of rationalist Govind Pansare, citing prolonged incarceration. The accused were arrested between 2018 and 2019. The investigation, initially led by local police, was later transferred to higher authorities due to insufficient progress.
The Bombay High Court has granted bail to six individuals accused of the 2015 murder of renowned rationalist and author Govind Pansare. The decision was made by Justice A S Kilor, who cited the extended period of incarceration for the detainees.
The accused, identified as Sachin Andure, Ganesh Miskin, Amit Degvekar, Amit Baddi, Bharat Kurane, and Vasudev Suryavanshi, were taken into custody between 2018 and 2019 and have remained incarcerated since their arrest.
The appeal for bail was granted following the lack of significant progress in the investigation, which was eventually transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2022 for further inquiry. Justice Kilor indicated plans to review the bail application of another accused, Virendrasinh Tawade, separately.
