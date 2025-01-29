Left Menu

Chaos at the Confluence: Stampede Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela

A deadly stampede caused chaos at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, one of the world's largest human gatherings. Witnesses described a rush of people at the confluence of sacred rivers, resulting in several deaths and injuries. The chaos exposed a lack of coordination during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:17 IST
Chaos at the Confluence: Stampede Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic stampede unfolded at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India, claiming multiple lives and leaving many injured on what is considered one of Hinduism's most sacred days. Attendees rushed for a pre-dawn dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, seeking spiritual cleansing.

According to eyewitnesses, the scene was chaotic, as people struggled to find safety amidst the crowd. Local resident Shweta Tripathi recounted the devastating sight of scattered clothes, bodies, and belongings. Despite the pandemonium, authorities had yet to confirm casualties over twelve hours after the incident.

The Maha Kumbh Mela attracts millions globally, yet the lack of coordination during the rush exposed severe organizational failures. Attendees described difficulty accessing medical assistance, with some choosing to carry victims to a makeshift hospital in desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025