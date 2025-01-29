Chaos at the Confluence: Stampede Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela

A tragic stampede unfolded at the Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India, claiming multiple lives and leaving many injured on what is considered one of Hinduism's most sacred days. Attendees rushed for a pre-dawn dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, seeking spiritual cleansing.

According to eyewitnesses, the scene was chaotic, as people struggled to find safety amidst the crowd. Local resident Shweta Tripathi recounted the devastating sight of scattered clothes, bodies, and belongings. Despite the pandemonium, authorities had yet to confirm casualties over twelve hours after the incident.

The Maha Kumbh Mela attracts millions globally, yet the lack of coordination during the rush exposed severe organizational failures. Attendees described difficulty accessing medical assistance, with some choosing to carry victims to a makeshift hospital in desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)