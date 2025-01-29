Left Menu

Wild Boar Cook-Off: A New Law in the Making?

Senior Congress MLA Sunny Joseph advocates for a law permitting wild boars to be cooked with coconut oil instead of burying them with kerosene. At a protest in Kerala, he criticizes current rules and pledges legislative change if Congress regains power, addressing farmer concerns over wildlife threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:12 IST
Wild Boar Cook-Off: A New Law in the Making?
Romanian lawmakers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress MLA Sunny Joseph has proposed a new legislation allowing wild boars to be cooked with coconut oil, a shift from the existing mandate of burying them with kerosene.

Speaking at a recent meeting in Kottiyoor during the UDF's Malayora Samara Yatra protest march, Joseph criticized the current policy, which requires those who shoot wild boars with licensed firearms to bury them with kerosene.

Joseph, representing Peravoor, stated that if Congress comes to power, they will introduce a law to facilitate cooking the meat. His remarks came amid protests highlighting wildlife attacks and financial struggles faced by farmers in Kerala's hilly areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Culturally aware AI? A deep dive into ChatGPT’s responses to sensitive topics

Rethinking online consent: Autonomy in a click-driven world

Transforming businesses with digital tools for unprecedented efficiency

Rise of IoT in healthcare: Enhancing patient care while combating cyber risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025