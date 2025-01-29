Wild Boar Cook-Off: A New Law in the Making?
Senior Congress MLA Sunny Joseph advocates for a law permitting wild boars to be cooked with coconut oil instead of burying them with kerosene. At a protest in Kerala, he criticizes current rules and pledges legislative change if Congress regains power, addressing farmer concerns over wildlife threats.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress MLA Sunny Joseph has proposed a new legislation allowing wild boars to be cooked with coconut oil, a shift from the existing mandate of burying them with kerosene.
Speaking at a recent meeting in Kottiyoor during the UDF's Malayora Samara Yatra protest march, Joseph criticized the current policy, which requires those who shoot wild boars with licensed firearms to bury them with kerosene.
Joseph, representing Peravoor, stated that if Congress comes to power, they will introduce a law to facilitate cooking the meat. His remarks came amid protests highlighting wildlife attacks and financial struggles faced by farmers in Kerala's hilly areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wild boar
- Sunny Joseph
- kerala
- coconut oil
- congress
- law
- farmers
- udd
- yatra
- protest
ALSO READ
Lawmakers Push to Delay TikTok Sale Deadline Amid Potential Ban
Blaze of Controversy: LADWP Faces Lawsuit Over Water Mismanagement in Palisades Fire
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Alleges Hidden Congress-BJP 'Jugalbandi'
Special counsel who investigated Trump says in new report that his team stood up for the rule of law', reports AP.
Congress Criticizes Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis