Wild Boar Cook-Off: A New Law in the Making?

Senior Congress MLA Sunny Joseph has proposed a new legislation allowing wild boars to be cooked with coconut oil, a shift from the existing mandate of burying them with kerosene.

Speaking at a recent meeting in Kottiyoor during the UDF's Malayora Samara Yatra protest march, Joseph criticized the current policy, which requires those who shoot wild boars with licensed firearms to bury them with kerosene.

Joseph, representing Peravoor, stated that if Congress comes to power, they will introduce a law to facilitate cooking the meat. His remarks came amid protests highlighting wildlife attacks and financial struggles faced by farmers in Kerala's hilly areas.

