Left Menu

Anjali Damania Vows Legal Action Amid Maharashtra Political Scandal

Activist Anjali Damania plans to file a Public Interest Litigation, implicating the chief minister, if no action is taken against minister Dhananjay Munde within four days. She has submitted evidence linking Munde to an extortion case involving Walmik Karad. Munde is under scrutiny following a murder in Beed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:14 IST
Anjali Damania Vows Legal Action Amid Maharashtra Political Scandal
Ajit Pawar Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Anjali Damania announced her intention to file a Public Interest Litigation against Maharashtra's government if no action against minister Dhananjay Munde is taken within four days. She emphasized her preparedness to involve the chief minister as a respondent in the case.

In communications with Marathi news channels, Damania, who recently conferred with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stated she furnished ample documentary evidence illustrating Munde's alleged connection with extortion suspect Walmik Karad.

Damania highlighted that if the government failed to respond within the given timeframe, she would proceed with legal action, naming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as respondents. The controversy revolves around financial dealings of Munde and Karad, and the tension escalated after the murder of a village sarpanch in Beed. Munde's close associate, Karad, faces arrest over extortion charges related to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025