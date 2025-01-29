Anjali Damania Vows Legal Action Amid Maharashtra Political Scandal
Activist Anjali Damania plans to file a Public Interest Litigation, implicating the chief minister, if no action is taken against minister Dhananjay Munde within four days. She has submitted evidence linking Munde to an extortion case involving Walmik Karad. Munde is under scrutiny following a murder in Beed.
Activist Anjali Damania announced her intention to file a Public Interest Litigation against Maharashtra's government if no action against minister Dhananjay Munde is taken within four days. She emphasized her preparedness to involve the chief minister as a respondent in the case.
In communications with Marathi news channels, Damania, who recently conferred with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stated she furnished ample documentary evidence illustrating Munde's alleged connection with extortion suspect Walmik Karad.
Damania highlighted that if the government failed to respond within the given timeframe, she would proceed with legal action, naming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as respondents. The controversy revolves around financial dealings of Munde and Karad, and the tension escalated after the murder of a village sarpanch in Beed. Munde's close associate, Karad, faces arrest over extortion charges related to the incident.
