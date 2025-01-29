Left Menu

Tensions Persist: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Challenges in Southern Lebanon

Recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have resulted in injuries and heightened tensions despite a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah. The strikes targeted towns like Nabatieh and Majdal Selm, leading to criticism from Lebanese officials and calls for adherence to the ceasefire terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:53 IST
Tensions Persist: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Challenges in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a wave of continuing hostilities, five individuals sustained injuries following an Israeli drone attack on Majdal Selm, a southern Lebanese town, on Wednesday, as reported by Lebanon's health ministry.

The strikes come amidst heightened tensions following Tuesday's airstrikes in Nabatieh, another southern town, where 36 individuals were injured. The Israeli military asserted that the operations targeted Hezbollah vehicles believed to be transporting weapons. These events underscore ongoing friction, despite a ceasefire agreement struck last November intended to end the protracted conflict.

Lebanese and international leaders, including Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, are calling for pressure on Israel to adhere to international legal standards and the agreed-upon ceasefire, which involves the withdrawal of Israeli forces by mid-February. Meanwhile, Hezbollah officials emphasize Lebanon's right to defend itself against renewed aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025