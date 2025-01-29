Tensions Persist: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Challenges in Southern Lebanon

In a wave of continuing hostilities, five individuals sustained injuries following an Israeli drone attack on Majdal Selm, a southern Lebanese town, on Wednesday, as reported by Lebanon's health ministry.

The strikes come amidst heightened tensions following Tuesday's airstrikes in Nabatieh, another southern town, where 36 individuals were injured. The Israeli military asserted that the operations targeted Hezbollah vehicles believed to be transporting weapons. These events underscore ongoing friction, despite a ceasefire agreement struck last November intended to end the protracted conflict.

Lebanese and international leaders, including Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, are calling for pressure on Israel to adhere to international legal standards and the agreed-upon ceasefire, which involves the withdrawal of Israeli forces by mid-February. Meanwhile, Hezbollah officials emphasize Lebanon's right to defend itself against renewed aggressions.

