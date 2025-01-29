Contentious Amendments to the Waqf Bill Stir Opposition Debate

The recent proposal to amend the Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked widespread dissent among opposition members. The main point of contention is the proposed omission of the 'waqf by user' provision, a clause that has historically played a crucial role in waqf property designations.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the move, asserting that the last-minute changes could nullify the proviso when the property in question is disputed, thus rendering it ineffective. This amendment has been labeled as 'unhelpful' by several lawmakers, including Congress member Gaurav Gogoi and DMK's A Raja, who emphasized its potential to infringe upon the fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

Additionally, dissent notes highlighted the increased potential for government interference in waqf management, which many believe could open the door to malpractice and encroach upon community rights. Critics, including TMC members Kalyan Banerjee and Nadimul Haque, argue that the amendments could alter longstanding property law fundamentals, raising concerns over government-mandated property designations.

(With inputs from agencies.)