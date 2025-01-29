Left Menu

Contentious Amendments to the Waqf Bill Stir Opposition Debate

Several opposition members, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress member Gaurav Gogoi, have raised objections to the proposed amendments in the Waqf Amendment Bill. Concerns center around potential government overreach and the provision's impact on community autonomy. Amendments face criticism for risking misuse and violating Muslim community rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:40 IST
Contentious Amendments to the Waqf Bill Stir Opposition Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent proposal to amend the Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked widespread dissent among opposition members. The main point of contention is the proposed omission of the 'waqf by user' provision, a clause that has historically played a crucial role in waqf property designations.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the move, asserting that the last-minute changes could nullify the proviso when the property in question is disputed, thus rendering it ineffective. This amendment has been labeled as 'unhelpful' by several lawmakers, including Congress member Gaurav Gogoi and DMK's A Raja, who emphasized its potential to infringe upon the fundamental rights of the Muslim community.

Additionally, dissent notes highlighted the increased potential for government interference in waqf management, which many believe could open the door to malpractice and encroach upon community rights. Critics, including TMC members Kalyan Banerjee and Nadimul Haque, argue that the amendments could alter longstanding property law fundamentals, raising concerns over government-mandated property designations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025