Left Menu

Surprising Helicopter Demand Shocks Rajasthan Officials

During a district meeting in Barmer, Rajasthan, Mangi Lal requested a helicopter due to blocked access to his home from illegal farming. District Collector Tina Dabi ordered a probe, and action was taken against encroachers, primarily a government schoolteacher. Officials promised punitive measures for repeated offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:47 IST
Surprising Helicopter Demand Shocks Rajasthan Officials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, a request for a helicopter emerged during a 'Raatri Chaupal' meeting in Barmer, Rajasthan. Conducted by District Collector Tina Dabi, the meeting was held to address grievances when Mangi Lal from Jorpura village made the unusual demand to resolve his blocked access issue.

Lal's written complaint highlighted local encroachments on a road leading to his house, attributing the obstruction to unauthorized farming. With his normal route blocked, Lal insisted on helicopter transport from district authorities. Tina Dabi promptly tasked SDM Badrinarayan with probing the matter.

On inspection the following day, Badrinarayan identified the main encroacher as a government school teacher. Directions were issued to clear the land within three days, accompanied by promises of punitive action for repeated violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025