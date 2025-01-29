Surprising Helicopter Demand Shocks Rajasthan Officials

In a surprising turn of events, a request for a helicopter emerged during a 'Raatri Chaupal' meeting in Barmer, Rajasthan. Conducted by District Collector Tina Dabi, the meeting was held to address grievances when Mangi Lal from Jorpura village made the unusual demand to resolve his blocked access issue.

Lal's written complaint highlighted local encroachments on a road leading to his house, attributing the obstruction to unauthorized farming. With his normal route blocked, Lal insisted on helicopter transport from district authorities. Tina Dabi promptly tasked SDM Badrinarayan with probing the matter.

On inspection the following day, Badrinarayan identified the main encroacher as a government school teacher. Directions were issued to clear the land within three days, accompanied by promises of punitive action for repeated violations.

