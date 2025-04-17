Mangi Lal Jat Takes Helm at DARE and ICAR: New Era in Agricultural Reforms

The Centre has appointed Mangi Lal Jat as the Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Jat currently holds key roles at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Hyderabad, reflecting his extensive experience in agricultural research. He will assume his new position for a three-year term upon his official start date.

This crucial appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, aims to bolster agricultural research and policy-making in India, reflecting the government's commitment to advancing farming innovations and food security.

