Crackdown at Dargah: Unauthorized Clinic Sealed Amid Land Encroachment Probe

Government officials sealed an unauthorized clinic at the Janeta Sharif Dargah amid a probe into land encroachment and financial irregularities. The inspection followed complaints about unauthorized activities on Waqf property. Investigations will focus on the land's legal status and financial matters related to the dargah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:02 IST
Authorities have intensified their investigation into alleged land encroachment and financial misconduct at the Janeta Sharif Dargah. On Tuesday, a team of government officials inspected the premises, culminating in the sealing of an unauthorized clinic operating at the site.

Leading the inspection, Chandausi Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh stated that the probe was initiated due to complaints concerning unauthorized activities on Waqf property. According to the Waqf Board, the land is officially listed in its records, though current caretakers are not recognized.

Health Department official Dr. Vishwas Agrawal confirmed the illegal clinic finding and sealing, while records are examined to establish the land's legal status. Further actions are anticipated following the investigation's outcome.

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

