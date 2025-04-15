Crackdown at Dargah: Unauthorized Clinic Sealed Amid Land Encroachment Probe

Authorities have intensified their investigation into alleged land encroachment and financial misconduct at the Janeta Sharif Dargah. On Tuesday, a team of government officials inspected the premises, culminating in the sealing of an unauthorized clinic operating at the site.

Leading the inspection, Chandausi Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh stated that the probe was initiated due to complaints concerning unauthorized activities on Waqf property. According to the Waqf Board, the land is officially listed in its records, though current caretakers are not recognized.

Health Department official Dr. Vishwas Agrawal confirmed the illegal clinic finding and sealing, while records are examined to establish the land's legal status. Further actions are anticipated following the investigation's outcome.

